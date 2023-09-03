Silent War Ep. 6339: Maui secrets, J6 sentencing! They want you dead

💵 Please support our sponsorsCarbonShield60 Oil Infusions 15%OFF!

CAUGHT ON VIDEO… Brian Kemp Tells GA Voters: “If You Give Anybody a Voting Machine They Can Hack It.”





More than 1,600 scientists, including two Nobel laureates, declare climate ’emergency’ a myth.





Florida Gas Stations Receive Contaminated Fuel Right Before Hurricane Idalia Makes Landfall.





Maui Residents Face Evictions from Landlords – Question Timing of Governor’s Emergency Housing Proclamation Ahead of Fires.





Mysterious Black Curtain and “Special Police” Spotted Around Maui’s Ground Zero (Video).

Why is the IRS Buying .40-Caliber Submachine Guns?





Joe Biggs Sobs in Court After He Is Sentenced to 17 Years.





Prisoner of War: Zachary Rehl Cries in Court – Regime Sentences Him to 15 Years for Garbage ‘Seditious Conspiracy’ Charges.





Judge Timothy Kelly Sentences Proud Boy Leader Ethan Nordean To 18 Years In Prison for Using a Bullhorn and Walking Through Capitol Building For A Few Minutes.





Dominic Pezzola Steadfast After Judge Timothy Kelly Sentences Him to 10 Years: Fist Pumps ‘Trump Won And EVERYBODY Knows It’.





New York State Set to Transfer Biden’s Illegals to Upstate New York but Haven’t Notified the Local Leaders Yet.





100s Of ULEZ Cameras Destroyed By Vigilante Group Following Wider London Roll-Out.

Zelensky Needs More Men for Meat Grinder: Ukraine Wants Draft Dodgers to Be Rounded Up in Europe.





Niger: Military Junta Orders Police To Expel French Ambassador – Macron Questions Legitimacy of Coup Leaders, Threatens Response if Military or Diplomatic Facilities Are Targeted.





https://theserapeum.com/sinwar-the-origins-of-assault-trannies/