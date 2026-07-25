Electromagnetic issues in the body when exposed to harmful frequencies

Why is it so hard to explain to the vaccinated what is going on? Is it denial? Ignorance? Fear? I spoke to 2 different people yesterday who suffered a stroke after the first vaccination and they still took a second and a third one!! A woman suffered thrombosis (you can do a D-dimer test to see the bloodclotting in the body) and she thought it was genetic!! 🤭

Share the truth for the sake of humanity!! I know we can't take the vaccine out of the body but at least we can do some damage control..... if they'd only listen.... 😢 Is it because I don't wear a white coat with a stethoscope around my neck?

I know one thing for sure, you can't help people who don't want to be helped! It's so unfortunate but it is a waste of energy.

A Canadian friend wrote me he focusses on the unvaxxed only, because he sees a big indifference and apathy in the vaxxed people, zombie like. There is no good dialogue to have with those people. So yes, definately invest in people who are on the good side of history. 🙏