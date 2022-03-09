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Countdown to Armageddon Begins: Putin Walks In to NATO/Ukraine Trap
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991 views • March 09, 2022
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Alex Jones breaks down the Great Reset trap set by the globalists that has ensared Putin in his military efforts.
Read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/oil-prices-jump-as-biden-announces-full-ban-on-russian-energy-imports/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/putin-announces-ban-of-certain-exports-and-raw-materials-in-response-to-biden-blocking-russian-oil-gas/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/elon-musk-calls-for-europe-to-restart-nuke-plants-us-to-boost-oil-gas-output-immediately/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/russian-banks-switch-to-chinese-unionpay-2/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/war-will-cause-hell-on-earth-for-global-food-prices/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/phone-hasnt-stopped-ringing-the-worlds-ultra-rich-are-panic-buying-doomsday-bunkers/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/russians-seize-control-of-europes-largest-nuclear-power-plant/
For all the latest hardhitting live video go to https://www.infowars.com/show/
Alex Jones breaks down the Great Reset trap set by the globalists that has ensared Putin in his military efforts.
Read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/oil-prices-jump-as-biden-announces-full-ban-on-russian-energy-imports/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/putin-announces-ban-of-certain-exports-and-raw-materials-in-response-to-biden-blocking-russian-oil-gas/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/elon-musk-calls-for-europe-to-restart-nuke-plants-us-to-boost-oil-gas-output-immediately/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/russian-banks-switch-to-chinese-unionpay-2/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/war-will-cause-hell-on-earth-for-global-food-prices/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/phone-hasnt-stopped-ringing-the-worlds-ultra-rich-are-panic-buying-doomsday-bunkers/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/russians-seize-control-of-europes-largest-nuclear-power-plant/
For all the latest hardhitting live video go to https://www.infowars.com/show/
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