James Roguski: IHR Amendments Are WHO’s Backdoor to Global Control
Published Yesterday

WATCH VIDEO HERE --> https://geopoliticsandempire.com/2022/12/15/james-roguski-ihr-amendments-are-whos-backdoor-to-global-control/

James Roguski discusses WHO’s secret meetings and how the 2005 International Health Regulations amendments are the backdoor to total global control and the establishment of a planetary digital surveillance system. The proposed IHR amendments would blatantly strike out respect for our dignity, human rights, and fundamental freedoms! The IHR and WHO Pandemic Treaty are the one-two punch for world government and the global Algorithm Ghetto. People need to act now.

Keywords
whoihrglobalcontroljamesroguskiplanetarydigitalsurveillancesystem

