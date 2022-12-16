James Roguski: IHR Amendments Are WHO’s Backdoor to Global Control

WATCH VIDEO HERE --> https://geopoliticsandempire.com/2022/12/15/james-roguski-ihr-amendments-are-whos-backdoor-to-global-control/
James Roguski discusses WHO’s secret meetings and how the 2005 International Health Regulations amendments are the backdoor to total global control and the establishment of a planetary digital surveillance system. The proposed IHR amendments would blatantly strike out respect for our dignity, human rights, and fundamental freedoms! The IHR and WHO Pandemic Treaty are the one-two punch for world government and the global Algorithm Ghetto. People need to act now.
