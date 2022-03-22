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MintPress News Live with Dan Cohen: Ukrainian Medic Gave Orders to Castrate Russian POWs (MIRRORED)
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206 views • March 22, 2022
MintPress News Live with Dan Cohen: Ukrainian Medic Gave Orders to Castrate Russian POWs (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel MintPressNews at:-
https://youtu.be/aEomE4XPyE4
Join Dan Cohen for a MintPress News livestream on Ukrainian medic Gennadiy Druzenko's admission that he instructed his staff to castrate Russian prisoners of war.
Mirrored from You Tube channel MintPressNews at:-
https://youtu.be/aEomE4XPyE4
Join Dan Cohen for a MintPress News livestream on Ukrainian medic Gennadiy Druzenko's admission that he instructed his staff to castrate Russian prisoners of war.
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