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LOCKSTEP - The Rockefeller's Plan for a Flu-like Pandemic
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115 views • May 11, 2020
The information in this video was taken from the 2010 Annual Report, from the Rockefeller Foundation. "Lockstep" was the Agenda put forth by the wealthy 1% to control the entire planet by creating a "Flu like pandemic" that would allow them to take away the freedoms of all Nations and install a Global Elite that would rule the world.
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Original Source: Youtube User - "JSUK Info"
Uploaded here to keep this information available to the Public
Original Source: Youtube User - "JSUK Info"
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