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¿Qué Está Pasando Ahora?- ¡Vigilancia, Hackeo! -- What is Happening Now?- Surveillance, Hacking YOU!
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24 views • April 19, 2022
¿Qué Está Pasando Ahora?- ¡Vigilancia, Hackeo! -- What is Happening Now?- Surveillance, Hacking YOU!
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Yuval noah Hariari
Klauss Schwab
Vaccines
--bio weapons
-- gene alterations
4th Industrial Revolution
--machine, bio, Tech, forged together
Vacuna
--armas biológicas
-- alteraciones genéticas
cuarta Revolución Industrial
-- máquina, bio, tecnología, forjadas juntas
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Yuval noah Hariari
Klauss Schwab
Vaccines
--bio weapons
-- gene alterations
4th Industrial Revolution
--machine, bio, Tech, forged together
Vacuna
--armas biológicas
-- alteraciones genéticas
cuarta Revolución Industrial
-- máquina, bio, tecnología, forjadas juntas
Keywords
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