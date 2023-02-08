Adey Bell - "Mr. Man in the Moon" - [Piano/Psychedelic]

Twitch channel: https://www.twitch.tv/adeybell Subscribe to the Adey Bell YouTube channel here: https://www.youtube.com/@Oracle88
Visit the Adey Bell website: https://www.oracle88.com/
Download the music here: https://adey.bandcamp.com/
The multi-talented Adey Bell is an American vocalist, pianist, film composer, and actor.
Born under the “Big Sky” of Montana, her music reflects this expanse.
As singer/songwriter she joins the ranks of such poignant solo female virtuosos as Tori Amos, Sarah McLachlan and Joni Mitchell, blending classically influenced piano composition with raw lyrical reflective intimacy.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.