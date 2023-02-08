Adey Bell - "Mr. Man in the Moon" - [Piano/Psychedelic]

Twitch channel: https://www.twitch.tv/adeybell Subscribe to the Adey Bell YouTube channel here: https://www.youtube.com/@Oracle88

The multi-talented Adey Bell is an American vocalist, pianist, film composer, and actor.

Born under the “Big Sky” of Montana, her music reflects this expanse.

As singer/songwriter she joins the ranks of such poignant solo female virtuosos as Tori Amos, Sarah McLachlan and Joni Mitchell, blending classically influenced piano composition with raw lyrical reflective intimacy.