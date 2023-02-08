Create New Account
Adey Bell - "Mr. Man in the Moon" - [Piano/Psychedelic]
44 views
channel image
Spank Me Tender
Published Yesterday |

Twitch channel: https://www.twitch.tv/adeybell Subscribe to the Adey Bell YouTube channel here: https://www.youtube.com/@Oracle88

Visit the Adey Bell website: https://www.oracle88.com/

Download the music here: https://adey.bandcamp.com/

The multi-talented Adey Bell is an American vocalist, pianist, film composer, and actor.

Born under the “Big Sky” of Montana, her music reflects this expanse.

As singer/songwriter she joins the ranks of such poignant solo female virtuosos as Tori Amos, Sarah McLachlan and Joni Mitchell, blending classically influenced piano composition with raw lyrical reflective intimacy.

Keywords
musicpsychedelicrockpianomusic videoalternativealt rockalternative rockacid rockpsychedelic rockadey bellmr man in the moonpiano rock

