Sidney Powell Drops BOMB! Military Can Determine Election Outcomes

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In a LIVE Interview on "The Stew Peters Show, Sidney Powell made the jaw-dropping claim that she has found evidence of the Department of Defense involvement in a patent that allows for the military to determine, change, or alter the outcome of U.S. elections.
SIDNEY Posted this comment on telegram:
To clarify the above, the government holds an interest in patents on the technology to real-time monitor elections, change votes, infuse fake votes, and an algorithm to predetermine an election.
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