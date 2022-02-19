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SOURCE: China releasing bioweapon during olympic games
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82 views • February 19, 2022
SOURCE: China releasing bioweapon during olympic games
If this is true, this time we are in REAL trouble
Situation Update, Feb 14, 2022 - SOURCE: China releasing bioweapon during olympic games; natural molecules may BLOCK the deadly protein
0:00 Intro
13:35 Hemorrhagic Fever Bioweapon
33:05 Avocado Crisis
39:30 Hemorrhagic Fever Bioweapon
42:30 Natural Solutions
There was a report a couple of weeks ago Ben Harnwell reported that the Chinese people were locked in their homes. They were seen looking out their windows screaming they were starving they had blood running out. Of their eyes ears and nose that is a symptom of the next bio weapon - at 35% kill rate the World will be in serious TROUBLE! You have to have a fully enclosed bio suite with its own air supply! This is a BIO label 3 or most likely a level 4 bio lab!
This why these cabal psychopaths have the air tight deep bunkers with years of supplies!
source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Rqw9bAMRhrXK/
If this is true, this time we are in REAL trouble
Situation Update, Feb 14, 2022 - SOURCE: China releasing bioweapon during olympic games; natural molecules may BLOCK the deadly protein
0:00 Intro
13:35 Hemorrhagic Fever Bioweapon
33:05 Avocado Crisis
39:30 Hemorrhagic Fever Bioweapon
42:30 Natural Solutions
There was a report a couple of weeks ago Ben Harnwell reported that the Chinese people were locked in their homes. They were seen looking out their windows screaming they were starving they had blood running out. Of their eyes ears and nose that is a symptom of the next bio weapon - at 35% kill rate the World will be in serious TROUBLE! You have to have a fully enclosed bio suite with its own air supply! This is a BIO label 3 or most likely a level 4 bio lab!
This why these cabal psychopaths have the air tight deep bunkers with years of supplies!
source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Rqw9bAMRhrXK/
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