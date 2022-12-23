Create New Account
Mind Invaders Chapter 23 - Invasion!
The Berean Call
Published 16 hours ago

New Chapter Every Day!


The isolated stretch of access road was empty when Carla at last drove out to the main highway after leaving the installation. She had, of course, no knowledge of the deadly drama that had been acted out along that route earlier. Nor did she know that she had reached its juncture with the main road just minutes before the back-up FBI team assigned to escort her arrived. Consequently, the men sat waiting for nearly an hour before they were belatedly notified that she had already driven to Palo Alto.

russiapsychologydave hunt

