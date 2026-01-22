Jared Kushner presents a pitch deck for the so-called “Gaza Peace Plan.”

Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper has said the UK will not yet be signing up to Donald Trump's Board of Peace over concerns about the possible participation of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Peskov (Russia) announced:

A contribution of $1 billion to the "Peace Council" will require the unfreezing of Russia's assets in the US, Dmitry Peskov stated.

He also noted that the $1 billion contributed by Russia should go towards the reconstruction of Palestine.

Ushakov will hold a telephone briefing for journalists following the meeting between Putin and Witcoff, Peskov announced.

The "Peace Council" on Gaza and other issues related to Palestinian interaction will be on the agenda of Putin and Abbas's discussion.