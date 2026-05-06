The Science of Light and Its Impact on Health, an interview with Jonathan Otto

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Light isn’t just illumination—it’s energy with different wavelengths that interact with the body in distinct ways. From surface-level effects to deeper penetration, the science explores how light may influence biological processes depending on frequency and timing. It’s a growing field that blends physics, biology, and wellness into one conversation. How much does light really impact health? Watch the latest interview to hear the full discussion and discover the ideas shaping this fascinating topic.
#HealthScience #LightResearch #WellnessInsights #Biohacking #HolisticHealth
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
5:12End Screen