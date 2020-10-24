CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY (DR. REINER FUELLMICH)

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Quer gedacht
80 subscribers
This "pandemic" is a big scam based on useless PCR-Tests. The german lawyer Dr. Reiner Fuellmich wants to start a Class Action in the US.
German version: https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZaeB7rbPBj5N/
YT-Channel of Dr. Reiner Fuellmich: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJB8ANhWVhgQf9Rw-KJo26Q