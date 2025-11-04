🇸🇩❌🇸🇩 - 18+ The UAE-backed Rapid Support Forces are continuing their mass slaughter of innocent civilians in and around El Fasher in Darfur, western Sudan

🇸🇩❌🇸🇩 — The UAE-backed Rapid Support Forces continue their mass slaughter of innocent civilians in and around El Fasher in Darfur, western Sudan

➡️ Fields are filled with the bodies of civilians who attempted to flee before being executed point-blank.

US Urged to End Arms Sales to UAE as It Backs Genocidal Paramilitary in Sudan:

https://truthout.org/articles/us-urged-to-end-arms-sales-to-uae-as-it-backs-genocidal-paramilitary-in-sudan/



Source @TabZLIVE

