🇸🇩❌🇸🇩 - 18+ The UAE-backed Rapid Support Forces are continuing their mass slaughter of innocent civilians in and around El Fasher in Darfur, western Sudan

🇸🇩❌🇸🇩 — The UAE-backed Rapid Support Forces continue their mass slaughter of innocent civilians in and around El Fasher in Darfur, western Sudan
➡️ Fields are filled with the bodies of civilians who attempted to flee before being executed point-blank.
US Urged to End Arms Sales to UAE as It Backs Genocidal Paramilitary in Sudan:
https://truthout.org/articles/us-urged-to-end-arms-sales-to-uae-as-it-backs-genocidal-paramilitary-in-sudan/
