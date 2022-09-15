Create New Account
Prophecy suggests 2023 Synod will herald the Anti-Christ
LifeSiteNews
Published 2 months ago |
On this week's Faith & Reason, the panel discusses Pope Francis' trip to Kazakhstan, the troubling but unsurprising developments with the German Synodal Way, and the implications of a radical bill to codify same-sex "marriage" if Democrats manage to convince enough Republicans to pass it.

pope franciscatholic churchanti christ

