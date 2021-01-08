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The Capitol Was STORMED! - Everything You Need To Know
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83 views • January 08, 2021
Chuckie Humor said yesterday January 6th at the Capital building will go down as a "DAY OF EMPHAMY!" Do you know why he said that? because what they are not telling is that Japanese Zero's were seen flying over the Capitol building and Patriot Trump supporters were piloting the planes! Bombs were dropped but it is believed that Trump supporters photo shopped the news reels, deleting the absolute carnage!
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