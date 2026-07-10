Iran Draws Red Line: US Threats Jeopardize Talks

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- Iran warned final U.S. negotiations will not begin while Washington continues threats, citing memorandum provisions against coercion.
- Trump threatened Iranian infrastructure if negotiations fail; Tehran dismissed threats, demanding U.S. honor signed commitments and agreements.
- Memorandum established ceasefire, Strait of Hormuz reopening, and negotiation framework, while omitting nuclear and missile issues entirely.
- Continued U.S., Israeli, and Iranian military actions strained ceasefire, escalating regional tensions despite ongoing diplomatic framework and efforts.
- Funeral ceremonies for Ali Khamenei delayed negotiations, leaving fragile ceasefire intact while uncertainty surrounds future diplomatic progress worldwide.
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