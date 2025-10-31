Two dead after record New York City flooding – reports

Police said a 39-year-old man was found dead in a flooded Brooklyn basement, while another 43-year-old man died in a boiler room in Washington Heights, ABC News reported.

The National Weather Service recorded 1.8 inches of rain in Central Park and 1.97 inches at LaGuardia Airport, both breaking century-old records.

More than 1,000 flights were canceled across the US, mostly in the Northeast. Officials said the storm was not linked to Hurricane Melissa, but to an inland weather system moving through the region.