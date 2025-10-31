© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Two dead after record New York City flooding – reports
Police said a 39-year-old man was found dead in a flooded Brooklyn basement, while another 43-year-old man died in a boiler room in Washington Heights, ABC News reported.
The National Weather Service recorded 1.8 inches of rain in Central Park and 1.97 inches at LaGuardia Airport, both breaking century-old records.
More than 1,000 flights were canceled across the US, mostly in the Northeast. Officials said the storm was not linked to Hurricane Melissa, but to an inland weather system moving through the region.