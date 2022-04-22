© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
****MUST HEAR****JUST A MAN SPEAKING 46
Follow
1
Share
Report
10 views • April 22, 2022
Knowing the truth will set anyone of us free if we want to be FREE. However, truth is not always pleasant and is hard for some to receive.
John 8:32 And ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free.
Act 2:38 Then Peter said unto them, Repent, and be baptized every one of you in the name of Yashaya Christ for the remission of sins, and ye shall receive the gift of the Holy Ghost.
2 Corinthians 13:8 For we can do nothing against the truth, but for the truth.
Repent and pray to Yashaya Christ for direction, and ask him to bring you together with those that are in the truth and likeminded. He knows what and who is best for you during these terrible times we are living in. Blessings:)))
John 8:32 And ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free.
Act 2:38 Then Peter said unto them, Repent, and be baptized every one of you in the name of Yashaya Christ for the remission of sins, and ye shall receive the gift of the Holy Ghost.
2 Corinthians 13:8 For we can do nothing against the truth, but for the truth.
Repent and pray to Yashaya Christ for direction, and ask him to bring you together with those that are in the truth and likeminded. He knows what and who is best for you during these terrible times we are living in. Blessings:)))
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.