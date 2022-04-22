MUST HEAR****JUST A MAN SPEAKING 46

Knowing the truth will set anyone of us free if we want to be FREE. However, truth is not always pleasant and is hard for some to receive.

John 8:32 And ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free.

Act 2:38 Then Peter said unto them, Repent, and be baptized every one of you in the name of Yashaya Christ for the remission of sins, and ye shall receive the gift of the Holy Ghost.

2 Corinthians 13:8 For we can do nothing against the truth, but for the truth.



Repent and pray to Yashaya Christ for direction, and ask him to bring you together with those that are in the truth and likeminded. He knows what and who is best for you during these terrible times we are living in. Blessings:)))