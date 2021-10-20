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Truth About The Vax, Dr's Speak Out! Blood Lines of The Nephilim The Shocking Truth!
These videos are not mine, I take the different videos and pictures
that are shared with me on Telegram and I make them
into this final work to let people know what is going on.
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Profits PARAMOUNT to Pfizer in secret vaccine DEALS... with multiple govts worldwide (Report) Profits PARAMOUNT to Pfizer in secret vaccine DEALS... with multiple govts worldwide (Report)
Bible Scriptures for this show.
St John 6: 38-51
2 Corinthians
Chapter 6
God Bless,
Sherri Lynn