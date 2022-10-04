Russia Ukraine Updates
September 30, 2022
Combat training with those called up for partial mobilization began at the Knyaz-Volkonsky training ground in the Khabarovsk Territory
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1lxsh2-combat-training-with-those-called-up-for-partial-mobilization-began-at-the-.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.