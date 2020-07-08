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The CORRECT Response to Covid-19: Dolores Cahill PhD, Molecular Biologist/Immunologist
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208 views • July 08, 2020
Delores Cahill, PhD
Dolores is an Inventor, Founder and Shareholder of Companies, has been Granted & licensed Patents in Europe, USA & worldwide with applications in improving the early accurate diagnosis of disease (auto immune diseases & cancer).
With more than 20 years expertise in high-throughput protein & antibody array, proteomics technology development, automation & biomedical applications in biomarker discovery, diagnostics & personalised medicine
Selected experience as Expert in EU over past 15 years: EU Future & Emerging technologies (FETOPEN) Innovation Launchpad; EU Innovation Radar Expert, EU Horizon 2020 Societal Challenges 1 (Health).
Holds several granted and licensed international patents (EU, USA, Japan, Australia) (1995-present) and peer reviewed publications, and reports,
Professor, University College Dublin (2005-present)
Group Leader, Max-Planck-Institute, Berlin, Germany (1995-2003)
Supervisor of completed PhD & Masters’ degree students in Germany and Ireland.
Co-founded Protagen AG in Dortmund (https://protagen.com/) (1996-2019) as a spin-out of the Max-Planck-Institute, Berlin to commercialise her diagnostic, companion diagnostic and personalised medicine applications of her discoveries. Protagen has screened and profiled the autoantibody repertoire of over 20,000 patients (https://protagen.com/data-and-insight/scientific-publications/)
Protagen Protein Services (https://protagenproteinservices.com/) a spin-off company of Protagen since 2013 - expertise in protein, antibody, proteomics and peptide contract services to the pharmaceutical industry and health care sectors.
Policy and Strategy: Developing Research Infrastructure Sustainability & Integrated Healthcare Systems:
Over 15 years supporting initiatives to integrate research, biobanking, electronic health records in the health care sector, including integration of Biobanking & Biomarker Network (http://education.crdi.ie/page/g/s/91) and a long-term supporter of Biobanking Ireland, led by Prof. Eoin Gaffney (http://www.biobankireland.com/) and Clinical Research Development Ireland (https://www.crdi.ie/research/innovation/innovation-biographies/).
Scientific Review Board Member of the German Cancer Aid (Deutsche Krebshilfe) (2016-2020) evaluating research funding grant applications for Cancer research, including Clinical Trials in Germany. (https://www.krebshilfe.de/informieren/ueber-uns/deutsche-krebshilfe/about-us-deutsche-krebshilfegerman-cancer-aid/)
Member of the German International Science Advisory Review Board of the German Translational Medicine in Cancer (2010 – 2017) Strategic Programme funded by the German Department Health and the BMBF/DLF in Germany (http://www.dkfz.de/en/presse/pressemitteilungen/2011/dkfz-pm-11-24-German-Consortium-for-Translational-Cancer-Research-Gets-Started.php).
Member, Irish Government’s Advisory Science Council (ASC) Member (sciencecouncil.ie) (2005-2013) for Science, Technology & Innovation.
Dolores was an ASC Task Force member on ASC Policy Reports on ‘Promoting Enterprise-Higher Education Relationships’ (2009) & ‘Sustainability of Research Centres’ (2012).
Dolores chaired the ASC Task Force for Government Policy ‘Towards a Framework for Researcher Careers’ (2008).
Award from the Federation of European Biochemical Societies Award in Norway Research and its significance.
Awarded BMBF BioFuture Prize by German Minister of Science.
Research, Scholarship and Innovation: Recent Keynotes and Conferences organised:
Member of the Organizing Committee of the Annual World Proteome HUPO Organisation 2017 meeting held in Dublin in September 2017, chaired by UCD Prof. Stephen Pennington. Conference Gala dinner was opened by USA Vice-President Joseph R. Biden (http://hupo2017.ie/news-2/).
Invited to give Lectures and Keynotes at conferences including in USA, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, South America.
Research, Scholarship and Innovation including Policy and Strategy:
Expert in EU European Commission for 15 years, including Future & Emerging technologies (FETOPEN); Innovation Radar Expert; H2020 Societal Challenges 1 (Health); European Research Council.
Previously participated in evaluations for BMBF/DLR in Germany; UK BBSRC; Vinnova in Sweden; IWT in Belgium.
Examples of Science Advisory Boards Membership over past 15 years: Human Protein Atlas, Sweden; ProNova Research Institute Sweden; Complexinc, Switzerland; Atturos Ltd, Dublin.
Dolores is an Inventor, Founder and Shareholder of Companies, has been Granted & licensed Patents in Europe, USA & worldwide with applications in improving the early accurate diagnosis of disease (auto immune diseases & cancer).
With more than 20 years expertise in high-throughput protein & antibody array, proteomics technology development, automation & biomedical applications in biomarker discovery, diagnostics & personalised medicine
Selected experience as Expert in EU over past 15 years: EU Future & Emerging technologies (FETOPEN) Innovation Launchpad; EU Innovation Radar Expert, EU Horizon 2020 Societal Challenges 1 (Health).
Holds several granted and licensed international patents (EU, USA, Japan, Australia) (1995-present) and peer reviewed publications, and reports,
Professor, University College Dublin (2005-present)
Group Leader, Max-Planck-Institute, Berlin, Germany (1995-2003)
Supervisor of completed PhD & Masters’ degree students in Germany and Ireland.
Co-founded Protagen AG in Dortmund (https://protagen.com/) (1996-2019) as a spin-out of the Max-Planck-Institute, Berlin to commercialise her diagnostic, companion diagnostic and personalised medicine applications of her discoveries. Protagen has screened and profiled the autoantibody repertoire of over 20,000 patients (https://protagen.com/data-and-insight/scientific-publications/)
Protagen Protein Services (https://protagenproteinservices.com/) a spin-off company of Protagen since 2013 - expertise in protein, antibody, proteomics and peptide contract services to the pharmaceutical industry and health care sectors.
Policy and Strategy: Developing Research Infrastructure Sustainability & Integrated Healthcare Systems:
Over 15 years supporting initiatives to integrate research, biobanking, electronic health records in the health care sector, including integration of Biobanking & Biomarker Network (http://education.crdi.ie/page/g/s/91) and a long-term supporter of Biobanking Ireland, led by Prof. Eoin Gaffney (http://www.biobankireland.com/) and Clinical Research Development Ireland (https://www.crdi.ie/research/innovation/innovation-biographies/).
Scientific Review Board Member of the German Cancer Aid (Deutsche Krebshilfe) (2016-2020) evaluating research funding grant applications for Cancer research, including Clinical Trials in Germany. (https://www.krebshilfe.de/informieren/ueber-uns/deutsche-krebshilfe/about-us-deutsche-krebshilfegerman-cancer-aid/)
Member of the German International Science Advisory Review Board of the German Translational Medicine in Cancer (2010 – 2017) Strategic Programme funded by the German Department Health and the BMBF/DLF in Germany (http://www.dkfz.de/en/presse/pressemitteilungen/2011/dkfz-pm-11-24-German-Consortium-for-Translational-Cancer-Research-Gets-Started.php).
Member, Irish Government’s Advisory Science Council (ASC) Member (sciencecouncil.ie) (2005-2013) for Science, Technology & Innovation.
Dolores was an ASC Task Force member on ASC Policy Reports on ‘Promoting Enterprise-Higher Education Relationships’ (2009) & ‘Sustainability of Research Centres’ (2012).
Dolores chaired the ASC Task Force for Government Policy ‘Towards a Framework for Researcher Careers’ (2008).
Award from the Federation of European Biochemical Societies Award in Norway Research and its significance.
Awarded BMBF BioFuture Prize by German Minister of Science.
Research, Scholarship and Innovation: Recent Keynotes and Conferences organised:
Member of the Organizing Committee of the Annual World Proteome HUPO Organisation 2017 meeting held in Dublin in September 2017, chaired by UCD Prof. Stephen Pennington. Conference Gala dinner was opened by USA Vice-President Joseph R. Biden (http://hupo2017.ie/news-2/).
Invited to give Lectures and Keynotes at conferences including in USA, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, South America.
Research, Scholarship and Innovation including Policy and Strategy:
Expert in EU European Commission for 15 years, including Future & Emerging technologies (FETOPEN); Innovation Radar Expert; H2020 Societal Challenges 1 (Health); European Research Council.
Previously participated in evaluations for BMBF/DLR in Germany; UK BBSRC; Vinnova in Sweden; IWT in Belgium.
Examples of Science Advisory Boards Membership over past 15 years: Human Protein Atlas, Sweden; ProNova Research Institute Sweden; Complexinc, Switzerland; Atturos Ltd, Dublin.
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