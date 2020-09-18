Concerned Doctors and Citizens of the Philippines call for End to Lockdowns

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The 5,000 members of the Concerned Doctors and Citizens of the Philippines (CDC-PH) led by former health secretary Jaime Galvez-Tan urged President Duterte to adopt a national protocol for the prophylaxis or prevention and early treatment of COVID-19 as an alternative to community quarantines.
Prophylaxis means preventive healthcare or measures taken for disease prevention.
CDC-PH launched #FlattenTheFear campaign during a press conference in Pasig City where its members expressed opposition to the enforcement of more lockdowns and pushed for the country’s return to normal.
Continued at https://www.onenews.ph/no-more-lockdowns-group-launches-flattenthefear-campaign-77-percent-of-filipinos-already-want-to-travel-domestically
Further Info:
https://www.flattenthefear.ph/
Source : One Media Network, Inc.