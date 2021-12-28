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"A Predicament" by Edgar Allan Poe
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12 views • December 28, 2021
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What chance, good lady, hath bereft you thus?
-Comus.
This story is a follow-on to "How to Write a Blackwood Article". If you haven't listened to that story yet, you should go listen to it first.
The picture used is a 19th century photo by Thomas Keith of the clock tower of St. Giles cathedral in Edinburgh.
I'm kind of surprised at just how often Poe uses the word that here in the 21st century we are no longer supposed to utter. And in the penultimate sentence of this one, no less.
Follow along at: https://www.gutenberg.org/files/2150/2150-h/2150-h.htm#chap4.8
What chance, good lady, hath bereft you thus?
-Comus.
This story is a follow-on to "How to Write a Blackwood Article". If you haven't listened to that story yet, you should go listen to it first.
The picture used is a 19th century photo by Thomas Keith of the clock tower of St. Giles cathedral in Edinburgh.
I'm kind of surprised at just how often Poe uses the word that here in the 21st century we are no longer supposed to utter. And in the penultimate sentence of this one, no less.
Follow along at: https://www.gutenberg.org/files/2150/2150-h/2150-h.htm#chap4.8
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