The Apostles Gives Authority To: Elders Part 4 Ep.06
Church: Does it Really Exsit?
Published 15 hours ago

Acts 11:27-30 (ESV) 27 Now in these days prophets came down from Jerusalem to Antioch. 28 And one of them named Agabus stood up and foretold by the Spirit that there would be a great famine over all the world (this took place in the days of Claudius). So the disciples determined, every one according to his ability, to send relief to the brothers living in Judea. And they did so, sending it to the elders by the hand of Barnabas and Saul.

Keywords
churchauthoritypastorpastorseldereldersecclesia

