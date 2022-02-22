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ALERT: PORTABLE ENERGY WEAPONS DEPLOYED BY FOREIGN INFILTRATORS
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51 views • February 22, 2022
Watch out for these devices - Record Record Record, Ask questions, If necessary - dismantle/destroy. Truly sick shit - Invisible weapons are the most dangerous, and hardest to hold people accountable for. And we will, but, mitigating as much damage as possible, is where we're currently at. PRAY FOR HEALING, FOR THE VICTIMS OF THESE HEINOUS CRIMES
Clipped from The Crowhouse [Bitchute]
Clipped from The Crowhouse [Bitchute]
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