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This is the Beginning of the End, Not the End Itself
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173 views • November 13, 2021
The signs of the times (also known as "the beginning of sorrows"), referred to by Jesus, get a lot of attention from Christians on the Internet. Everyone wants to know how the last big earthquake or the present pandemic is signifying the end of the world. But is that what Jesus said... that the world would end with a pandemic or an earthquake? Watch this video and find out.
https://www.science20.com/florilegium...
TO CONTACT: Email [email protected]
Produced by: Clare & Jack
Narrated by: Felipe
Written by: Dave
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
The Temptation of Jesus Christ 2019 upcoming movie teaser Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
February 2018. Children Pleas for help. Suffering in Ghouta, Syria YT Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
#Coronavirus alert! The deadly virus is spreading from humans to humans Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
Matthew 24:1-5 "When Will These Things Be?" Pt. 1 by Calvary Chapel Chino Valley Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
History of earth from its evolution by
education hub Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
What Was The Young Earth Like? | Unit 4: Big History Project | OER Project by OER Project Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
Powerful Earthquake rocks Indonesia, 23 killed | Indonesia Weather news by It's Tomorrow News Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
One Person Dead In Earthquake | FOREIGN by
Plus TV Africa Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
Earthquake Statistics and Facts for 2021 by Smiljanic Stasha
2021https://policyadvice.net/insurance/in...
Earthquake hits East Coast - NEWS TODAY by NEWS TODAY Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
worldwide deadly and destructive earthquakes. Found at: http://www.tedmontgomery.com/remarks/... FAIR USE
Why So Many Earthquakes This Decade? by y Richard Mankiewicz | February 28th 2010 Found at: https://www.science20.com/florilegium... FAIR USE
Earthquakes in oil fields becoming 'more frequent,' 'larger' by The Houston Chronicle FAIR USE
10 Conflicts to Watch in 2021 by International Crisis Group Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
Adolf Hitler Rails Against Cultural Liberalism in 1933 Speech English Subtitles YT Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
War and Peace by ourworldindata. Found at: https://ourworldindata.org/war-and-peace FAIR USE
World War I | Foot Soldier - Documentary by Galaxy Articles Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
NAZI CONCENTRATION CAMPS by PublicResourceOrg Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
Portrait of Mao Zedong at Tiananmen Gate by Zhang Zhenshi https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
Robert Mugabe by khamenei.ir https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
Our World in Data. Found at: https://ourworldindata.org/famines FAIR USE
The Great Leap Forward (大躍進) - 1958-1962 - Documentary by
Peter Tong FAIR USE
RR8105B THE AFRICAN LANDS OF FAMINE by AP Archive FAIR USE
Famine Threatens Parts of Sub-Saharan Africa by
VOA News FAIR USE
News at 545 (ITN) Report West (HTV West) 1977 by Hoxa Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
Rohingya - The Forgotten People by Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
THE MASS AWAKENING The Pandemic Hoax and Agenda 21 David Icke with Doctors by Project Awake Fair Use
Prepare For The End Of The World As We Know It With Mike Adams by BANNED.VIDEO Fair Use
Ken Copeland's Wind Of God REMIX Fair Use
NFC Chip Implant Bitcoin Payment using Cortexpay
Creative Commons reuse allowed
Qanon by NBC News Fair Use
Kenneth Copeland by kingsparo.com Fair Use
John_F._MacArthur_1 from Wikipedea by IslandsEnd
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
Special Address by Xi Jinping, President of the People's Republic of China | DAVOS AGENDA 2021
Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
Many Evangelicals say they won't be vaccinated against Covid-19 by CNN Fair Use
https://www.science20.com/florilegium...
TO CONTACT: Email [email protected]
Produced by: Clare & Jack
Narrated by: Felipe
Written by: Dave
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
The Temptation of Jesus Christ 2019 upcoming movie teaser Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
February 2018. Children Pleas for help. Suffering in Ghouta, Syria YT Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
#Coronavirus alert! The deadly virus is spreading from humans to humans Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
Matthew 24:1-5 "When Will These Things Be?" Pt. 1 by Calvary Chapel Chino Valley Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
History of earth from its evolution by
education hub Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
What Was The Young Earth Like? | Unit 4: Big History Project | OER Project by OER Project Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
Powerful Earthquake rocks Indonesia, 23 killed | Indonesia Weather news by It's Tomorrow News Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
One Person Dead In Earthquake | FOREIGN by
Plus TV Africa Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
Earthquake Statistics and Facts for 2021 by Smiljanic Stasha
2021https://policyadvice.net/insurance/in...
Earthquake hits East Coast - NEWS TODAY by NEWS TODAY Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
worldwide deadly and destructive earthquakes. Found at: http://www.tedmontgomery.com/remarks/... FAIR USE
Why So Many Earthquakes This Decade? by y Richard Mankiewicz | February 28th 2010 Found at: https://www.science20.com/florilegium... FAIR USE
Earthquakes in oil fields becoming 'more frequent,' 'larger' by The Houston Chronicle FAIR USE
10 Conflicts to Watch in 2021 by International Crisis Group Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
Adolf Hitler Rails Against Cultural Liberalism in 1933 Speech English Subtitles YT Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
War and Peace by ourworldindata. Found at: https://ourworldindata.org/war-and-peace FAIR USE
World War I | Foot Soldier - Documentary by Galaxy Articles Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
NAZI CONCENTRATION CAMPS by PublicResourceOrg Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
Portrait of Mao Zedong at Tiananmen Gate by Zhang Zhenshi https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
Robert Mugabe by khamenei.ir https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
Our World in Data. Found at: https://ourworldindata.org/famines FAIR USE
The Great Leap Forward (大躍進) - 1958-1962 - Documentary by
Peter Tong FAIR USE
RR8105B THE AFRICAN LANDS OF FAMINE by AP Archive FAIR USE
Famine Threatens Parts of Sub-Saharan Africa by
VOA News FAIR USE
News at 545 (ITN) Report West (HTV West) 1977 by Hoxa Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
Rohingya - The Forgotten People by Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
THE MASS AWAKENING The Pandemic Hoax and Agenda 21 David Icke with Doctors by Project Awake Fair Use
Prepare For The End Of The World As We Know It With Mike Adams by BANNED.VIDEO Fair Use
Ken Copeland's Wind Of God REMIX Fair Use
NFC Chip Implant Bitcoin Payment using Cortexpay
Creative Commons reuse allowed
Qanon by NBC News Fair Use
Kenneth Copeland by kingsparo.com Fair Use
John_F._MacArthur_1 from Wikipedea by IslandsEnd
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
Special Address by Xi Jinping, President of the People's Republic of China | DAVOS AGENDA 2021
Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
Many Evangelicals say they won't be vaccinated against Covid-19 by CNN Fair Use
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