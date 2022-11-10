Feb 17, 2020The Infinity Omega Point & Illusory Captivity For Lauda Leon session inquiries and bookings, contact via website www.sovereignki.com Email: [email protected] [email protected] Secondary Group on The New Predator, Steps to Heal will also be made available soon. Video: The Infinity Omega Point & Illusory Captivity~ Emancipation must be embodied not just in the mind but within the Action of the flesh Temple and the nature of its lived reality. We are captives of our own minds when we relinquish our power and authority in Sovereignty and give over our power to our handler whether it is a person or the engineering of reality itself around you. This is an introduction to empowerment through making critical changes that will begin a reversal of captivity and the journey in the first stepping stone to personal liberation and sovereignty. These are merely small steps that will ultimately lead to building Hearthen foundations where the Spirit and the Flesh Earth can begin to merge as One. This is where the nature of this reality will begin to reflect the balance through both Heaven and Earth grounding in what the marriage therein. All Creation is MIND MADE MANIFEST, word, light, frequency, sound, plasma, electro-magnetics as all are the embodiment that encompasses All Creation in all their experiences within the All Light, the All Sound, the All Frequencies and within ALL is the Great Song of our Creation and its Dance within the bio electro-magnetic fields of expression. Thought, Will and e- Motion, Action are keys for we Must Master our Verse..our own unique InfiniVerse! We must wield all to form and shape the nature of every aspect of the Reality we live through Motion not just emotion for it is within emotion that the illusions of captivity can take hold and manifest through the subconscious body and bodies. Everything in Creation is a manifestation projection of the Mind. "And the Word Became Flesh".....and the flesh is the embodiment of eternity and infinity within us carrying the codex for all unlimited potential in expression of All Creation. All reflection and refraction are merely points from within the expression of experience, the macro to the micro and vice versa. Prime Creator Father Mother Spirit will NOT be employed by you, nor enter into negotiations, compromises or excuses. You are expected to Do the work and Prime Creator/Ess will step in and aid you to the fullest. You cannot barter your way out of your own creation nor can you hide or twist things around to suit feigning ignorance. However, everything will work towards aiding you if you genuinely do the foundational work in body and Earth/Heart here. This video discusses Sovereignty, responsibility, accountability for all that we think, feel, and for every choice we make. For it is in absolute accountability that we can step within our Sovereignty and power in lucidity in order to embrace the choice for full consciousness and self freedom. This video is all about not feeding the narratives of captivity and their illusory hold so as to prevent your infinite Omega potential! ~ LL DECLARATION OF LAW: As per the Law, if any energy body or form on all levels, across all time, dimensions and timelessness, within any sub-layer of any and all existences and realities as per quantum experience of manifested or non-manifestation should attempt to project Unwarranted harm unto our energy bodies in any way on any level of existence across all quantum layers and levels, they will automatically be rendered neutralized from our Infini-Verses and will reap their own projected forms of harm upon their lives and their infinite experience, whilst the opposite will result in our Verse of Love and Abundance and Protection. The same effect is enacted for any violation against or misuse of our publicly shared materials if utilized for negative purposes. All materials produced by Sovereign Ki are for the express purpose of the Highest Prime Original Good outside all matrices, counterfeit realities and Inverse verses on all levels, dimensions, densities, folds pockets and times in timelessness. Shared information and labors are intended to serve the Highest Positive Potential in Unlocking individuals towards the Great Becoming of all that Seek Truth, Heart wisdom, the Heart of all Verses, Knowledge and Emancipation from all bound realities- Lauda and George Leon Intro music credits: Easier to Fade (feat. Madi Larson) by A Himitsu https://soundcloud.com/a-himitsu Outro music credits: Healing - Kevin MacLeod https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song... License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/b... Please support the work for our Sovereignty and Liberation

