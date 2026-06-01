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Cell Phone Assault🤯
Smartphone radiation harms the bodys biofield, with studies showing blood cells clump after just 5 minutes of exposure. Apple earbuds concealed electrodes harvest brainwave data from both hemispheres, tracking emotions for marketing profiles. Community-led arbitration presents the most viable avenue to hold tech giants accountable for neural manipulation.