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GRAPHENE OXIDE ON THE BEACHES (CHECK THIS OUT!!!)
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216 views • October 10, 2021
The Plasma Report
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(world orders review)
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GRAPHENE OXIDE on THE BEACHES ? (Planetary Extinction Event) ?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/WETa2WQuzqVz/ [SHARE]
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(mirror) https://www.bitchute.com/video/TTR3w1bvNFrI/
(source) https://www.bitchute.com/channel/plazma/
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Influence of releasing graphene oxide into a clayey sand: physical and mechanical properties 2017
@ https://pubs.rsc.org/en/content/articlehtml/2017/ra/c7ra01539a
4. Conclusions We have investigated for the first time the effects of GO on the physical and mechanical properties of a soil (Clayey Sand, SC). With only a small amount of GO (no more than 0.08% by weight), the properties of the clayey sand can be modified significantly, in terms of liquid limit, plasticity index, compressibility, and undrained shear strength. The effectiveness of GO as a soil modifier stems from its extremely high specific surface area (∼2600 m2 g−1) and very stable dispersion in water. The hydrophilic GO sheets intercalate into the spaces between the soil particles and help to increase the bound water content, leading to less compressibility of the clayey sand. The binding of GO nanosheets to the soil could be further enhanced by the release of metal ions from the soil particles. Such GO coating of soil particles might have detrimental effects for the microorganisms present in soil, and could have long-standing effects on the eco-system of soil, which should be the subject of future investigations. [thanks to Darthpanther for this link]
================
STOP The GLOBALIST GRAPHENE ATTACK [UPDATES & REVIEWS]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Zz9xa81kVbvA/
GRAPHENE 666 : The Untold Story (Russ Brown Reports)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ejxBXze9S5uq/
================
(world orders review)
================
GRAPHENE OXIDE on THE BEACHES ? (Planetary Extinction Event) ?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/WETa2WQuzqVz/ [SHARE]
================
(mirror) https://www.bitchute.com/video/TTR3w1bvNFrI/
(source) https://www.bitchute.com/channel/plazma/
================
Influence of releasing graphene oxide into a clayey sand: physical and mechanical properties 2017
@ https://pubs.rsc.org/en/content/articlehtml/2017/ra/c7ra01539a
4. Conclusions We have investigated for the first time the effects of GO on the physical and mechanical properties of a soil (Clayey Sand, SC). With only a small amount of GO (no more than 0.08% by weight), the properties of the clayey sand can be modified significantly, in terms of liquid limit, plasticity index, compressibility, and undrained shear strength. The effectiveness of GO as a soil modifier stems from its extremely high specific surface area (∼2600 m2 g−1) and very stable dispersion in water. The hydrophilic GO sheets intercalate into the spaces between the soil particles and help to increase the bound water content, leading to less compressibility of the clayey sand. The binding of GO nanosheets to the soil could be further enhanced by the release of metal ions from the soil particles. Such GO coating of soil particles might have detrimental effects for the microorganisms present in soil, and could have long-standing effects on the eco-system of soil, which should be the subject of future investigations. [thanks to Darthpanther for this link]
================
STOP The GLOBALIST GRAPHENE ATTACK [UPDATES & REVIEWS]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Zz9xa81kVbvA/
GRAPHENE 666 : The Untold Story (Russ Brown Reports)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ejxBXze9S5uq/
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