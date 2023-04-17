The Asbury Revival & the River of God

February 19th, 2023
Pastor Dean shares his time at the Asbury Revival in Kentucky and a biblical account of what being in the river means from Ezekiel 47.
"There is a river, the streams whereof shall make glad the city of God, the holy place of the tabernacles of the most High." Psalm 46:4
