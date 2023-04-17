Create New Account
The Asbury Revival & the River of God
2 views
channel image
Fire & Grace Church
Published a day ago |

February 19th, 2023

Pastor Dean shares his time at the Asbury Revival in Kentucky and a biblical account of what being in the river means from Ezekiel 47.

"There is a river, the streams whereof shall make glad the city of God, the holy place of the tabernacles of the most High." Psalm 46:4

Keywords
riverezekielrevivaldean odleasbury

