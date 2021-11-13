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Israel Turns To Electronic Warfare With Beams Instead of Missiles
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110 views • November 13, 2021
Israel turns to electronic warfare with beams instead of missiles
Israel has claimed its new Scorpius system can detect and disrupt multiple targets simultaneously using beams with the use of special beams. Israel Aerospace Industries say it can tackle aerial, ground and naval threats. It works by sending narrow beams which jam enemy systems using scanning tech:
“Protecting the use of the electromagnetic domain for our forces, while denying its use by the enemy, has become mission-critical” for Israel as this field is absolutely crucial for success in modern warfare, said Adi Dulberg, the head of IAI’s intelligence division.
Israel has claimed its new Scorpius system can detect and disrupt multiple targets simultaneously using beams with the use of special beams. Israel Aerospace Industries say it can tackle aerial, ground and naval threats. It works by sending narrow beams which jam enemy systems using scanning tech:
“Protecting the use of the electromagnetic domain for our forces, while denying its use by the enemy, has become mission-critical” for Israel as this field is absolutely crucial for success in modern warfare, said Adi Dulberg, the head of IAI’s intelligence division.
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