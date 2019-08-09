Differences Between Ingesting and Inhaling Cannabis - Cannabis 101

In this episode of Leafly's Cannabis 101 we break down 5 major differences between ingesting cannabis and inhaling it. Ingested cannabis has a completely different metabolic process for how our bodies intake and absorb THC. The effects tend to be more pronounced while the duration can last several hours longer than inhaled cannabis. Edibles can be more difficult to dose, especially in unregulated markets or with disparities in advertised potency on packaging. Many people are interested in edibles and ingestible as a healthy alternative to smoking cannabis, and now that there is a wide array of products on the market you aren't limited to the typical pot brownie. Instead, almost anything can be infused with cannabis; from popcorn to granola bars.



This product has intoxicating effects and may be habit forming. Marijuana can impair concentration, coordination, and judgment. Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this drug. There may be health risks associated with consumption of this product. For use only by adults twenty-one and older. Keep out of the reach of children.