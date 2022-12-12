ΑΠΕΚΤΗΣΕ ΑΥΤΟ ΠΟΥ ΕΠΙΘΥΜΕΙΣ! ΤΟΥΛΑΤΟΣ/GREGG BRADEN

O Παναγιωτης Τουλατος και ο Gregg Braden περιγράφουν τι ειναι η Πιστις,ποιος ειναι ο μηχανισμος της και με ποιον τρόπο μπορεί ο άνθρωπος να την ενεργοποιήση γαι να αποκτήση υλικά αγαθά αλλά και να επέλθη η Ίασι στο σώμα του
