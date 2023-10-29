Create New Account
Eclipse Shadow Proves the Moon is NOT a Sphere - Case Closed
America at War
Published 16 hours ago

This guy done a great job demonstrating that shadows PROVE the moon is not a sphere!


And he makes an excellent point that artists have "Eyes trained to SEE" also!

He's a kind of "New Age" guy, so be careful if you watch any of his other videos. I believe my bible! You can keep your "knowledge" of that type!

I'm not trying to knock him though, he's walking his path.
He did an excellent job on this video!

So go by his channel and give the video a "like" and SHARE!
Just always use your discernment and keep to your biblical principles!

original video:
MOON NOT A SPHERE | Shadow is the smoking gun | Flat Earth
https://youtu.be/pYPCJGeihyY 

If my channel should disappear you can find me on these other platforms too

Social Media

Xephula  https://xephula.com/TexasOutlaw

Live and speak the TRUTH!

Keywords
nasaspacetruthmoongovernmentsunflat

