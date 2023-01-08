Pt 1 Quantum Medicine Ancient Knowledge Modern Name Portals, Vibrations, Frequencies

Follow A long as I read blog out loud. https://isaiah58ministries.blogspot.com/2022/12/quantum-medicine-ancient-knowledge.html Quantum Medicine Ancient Knowledge Modern Name Portals, Vibrations, Frequencies Have you noticed a lot of new technologies lately? None of it is new just re packages. Ancient religions, beliefs, technology. Solemn said there is nothing new under the sun. God doesn't change Satan doesn't change. Jesus changed everything. Most Christian would refuse most of it if they were told the whole invention, discovery was done with the help of demons, demonic powers, from very ancient sources. Remember at one time the earth was so full of evil God had to destroy everyone on earth. Kind of like today. After the flood people remembered that knowledge and started all over again. We end up with the Tower of Babel and God had to confound all the language to separate men. The whole premises of man was full of Satan's desires. To overthrow God and be god. They were making a tower. Unified. All with one voice, one language. President Biden is doing the same thing or the people behind the scenes. He is just a front man. LIVE every Friday at 7:00 PM EST for our Weekly News Round-up Facebook, D-Live, Rumble, Clout Hub, JoshWhoTV, Twitch and every Sunday 1:00 PM EST for World News, see contact list below! Friday On Brighteon 6:00pm Sunday Evening on Brighteon.5:00pm-6:00pm Resistance Chicks: Leah and Michelle Svensson report with a Founding Fathers "Christian" commentary on the latest events in the United States and around the world. Resistance Chicks, Masfaith3, Leah and Michelle, Contact Information January 2021 https://resistancechicks.blogspot.com/2021/01/resistance-chicks-masfaith3-leah-and.html Neighborhood B2T Platform https://b2tneighborhood.com/ResistanceChicks JoshWhoTV Resistance Chicks Podcast! https://www.joshwhoradio.net/director... Contact, Social Media & ALL Platforms Info: Website: resistancechicks https://www.resistancechicks.com/ sign up for our e-mail for notifications and newsletters Resistance Chicks P.O. Box 107 Milford, OH 45150 E-mail: [email protected] Sound Cloud https://soundcloud.com/leah-svensson Masfaith3 FAIR-USE COPYRIGHT DISCLAIMER Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, commenting, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational, or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. -This video has no negative impact on the original works (It would actually be positive for them) -This video is also for teaching and inspirational purposes. -We've only used bits and pieces of videos to get the point across where necessary. FINANCIAL ADVICE DISCLAIMER The information provided in this video is for education & entertainment purposes only. Nothing on this channel constitutes as financial advice. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. We cannot be held liable for any actions you take as a result our videos. The viewer must accept sole responsibility associated with the use of the material in this presentation, irrespective of the purpose for which such use or results are applied. The information in this presentation is no substitute for financial advice. All investors should seek advice from a licensed financial adviser having regard to your own objectives, financial situation and needs. -This video has no negative impact on the original works (It would actually be positive for them) -This video is also for teaching and inspirational purposes. -We've only used bits and pieces of videos to get the point across where necessary.

