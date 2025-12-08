Flat Earth and Bugonia

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The new 2025 film Bugonia directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, starring Emma Stone and Jesse Plemons has included flat Earth cosmology in a very interesting and subversive way...
