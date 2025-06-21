© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Iran's military unveils the long-range HESA Gaza 149 unmanned aerial vehicle, with a range of up to 2,000 km and a flight duration of up to 35 hours.
Looks like one those US Global Hawk UAV's they captured a few years back and reverse engineered.
