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United Nations Silences Utah Journalist
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152 views • September 04, 2020
The UN says they "took over" the building; ... "In order to stabilize world population, it is necessary to eliminate 350,000 people a day. It is a horrible thing to say, but it's just as bad not to say it." ... These people are not American. They are part of a foreign government.
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