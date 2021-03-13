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Mass Vaccination - Risks vs Benefits
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110 views • March 13, 2021
For the love of God and the sake of our children. If truth will set you free, lies will enslave you. Hosea 4:6 "My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge: because thou has rejected knowledge, I will also reject the, that thou shalt be no priest to me: seeing thou has forgotten the law of thy God, I will also forget they children."
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