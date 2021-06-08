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Favorite Hymns: It Is Well with My Soul and Like a River Glorious
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23 views • June 08, 2021
This video is a collection of my photographs and other spiritual images that convey the inspirational message of two of my favorite hymns: It Is Well with My Soul and Like a River Glorious. It displays the lyrics of these wonderful Christian songs, with instrumental soundtracks of them to spiritually uplift the believers, who are facing stressful circumstances, due to the cultural and political changes that are taking place here in America.
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