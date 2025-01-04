Garden Pest Solution & Ox Tail Stew 🤩🐶

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I think I’ve found a lasting solution to a garden pest problem. I found a device with a flashing strobe light and audible tone that drives pests crazy! 😆 I also harvested some of my carrots and made a delicious Ox Tail Stew made in Instant Pot:
https://youtu.be/1QvXzyRCKaM?si=RARmJnMTm4IKeyWS
I also met some wonderful people, one of whom is a fellow YouTube creator, Ciaran: Lone Hiker, this channel emphasizes outdoor living while residing in the suburbs or city.
https://youtu.be/lllR_Fa6vt8?si=X_rA5XEk3F-xz_Lj
"A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll