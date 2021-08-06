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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1808 - Steven Butler - Vandyke makes 2nd court appearance
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46 views • August 06, 2021
Steven was walking back from his neighbor’s home after mowing their lawn, when he was attacked by Vandyke, who beat him to death, before dumping his body along a bike path.
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