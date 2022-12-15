2/14/22: COP27: CARTEL BABYLON, NEW TEN COMMANDMENTS #GeorgiaGuidestones

12/14/22: Cartel Babylon initiates Globalist New Ten Commandments during COP27, performing ritual on Mt. Sinai for "Climate Redemption", the mountain in Egypt where Moses decreed the Ten Commandments, refuting worship of the Golden Calf...Attempt to create a world pagan earth worship based on harnessing Humanity to usher in the UN SDG's...

Graham Hancock, Ancient Apocalypse:

https://thefederalist.com/2022/12/08/the-lying-media-told-me-not-to-watch-netflixs-ancient-apocalypse-so-i-did/

Sam Brinton, DOE Nuclear Waste Head, puppy attracted luggage stealer, now in NV custody:

https://dailycaller.com/2022/12/13/sam-brinton-alleged-conversion-therapy-media-verification/

Alex Newman exposes COP27 Globalist Climate Religous "Covenant":

https://thenewamerican.com/occult-un-forces-seek-to-hijack-religion-for-globalism/

The New Ten Commandments:

https://climatechangedispatch.com/cop27-religious-leaders-unveil-the-new-ten-commandments/

Christiana Figueres Opens Cop27 with Mayan Prayer to Ixchel:

https://www.christianforums.com/threads/global-warming-summit-begins-with-prayer-to-mayan-goddess-ixchel.7517519/

Interfaith Council on Sustainable Dev.: Rabbi Neril:

https://interfaithsustain.com/yonatan-neril/

322 Kerry commits US TP $ for Climate Reparations:

https://climatechangedispatch.com/climate-hypocrite-kerry-says-americans-should-pay-carbon-reparations/

The Henry Luce Foundation:

https://www.hluce.org/

Who was Henry Luce, 322, Baal:

https://nexusnewsfeed.com/article/geopolitics/meet-the-elite-father-of-mainstream-media-skull-and-bones-member-henry-luce/

Robert Muller, UNESCO, World Core Curriculum

http://deliberatedumbingdown.com/ddd/2018/09/30/robert-mullers-world-core-curriculum/

Julian Huxley founds UNESCO

https://duckduckgo.com/?q=UNESCO+first+director+Huxley&t=brave&ia=web

Cambridge dictionary redefines woman to include men:

https://justthenews.com/nation/culture/outrage-social-media-after-cambridge-dictionary-redefines-woman-man

SARCO death pod:

https://www.exitinternational.net/sarco/

