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Covid Safety Marshalls Keeping You And Yours Safe In Basingstoke - By Harressing You
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251 views • January 09, 2021
MIRRORED from Jonny Doh
𝗜𝗳 𝘆𝗼𝘂 𝗴𝗼 𝗱𝗼𝘄𝗻 𝘁𝗼 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝘀𝗵𝗼𝗽𝘀 𝘁𝗼𝗱𝗮𝘆, 𝘆𝗼𝘂'𝗿𝗲 𝗶𝗻 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗮 𝗯𝗶𝗴 𝘀𝘂𝗿𝗽𝗿𝗶𝘀𝗲...
𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱 /𝗦𝗮𝗳𝗲𝘁𝘆 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝘀𝗵𝗮𝗹𝗹𝘀 𝗸𝗲𝗲𝗽𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗬𝗢𝗨 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝘆𝗼𝘂𝗿𝘀 𝘀𝗮𝗳𝗲 𝗶𝗻 𝗕𝗮𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗸𝗲....
𝗙𝗼𝗿... 𝘆𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗼𝘄𝗻 𝘀𝗮𝗳𝗲𝘁𝘆 !
𝗙𝗼𝗿... 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗚𝗿𝗲𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗚𝗼𝗼𝗱 !
𝗙𝗼𝗿... 𝗙𝘂𝗰𝗸𝘀 𝗦𝗮𝗸𝗲 !
𝗪𝗛𝗢 𝗔𝗥𝗘 𝗧𝗛𝗘𝗦𝗘 𝗣𝗘𝗢𝗣𝗟𝗘 ? 🤬🤬🤬
𝗜𝗳 𝘆𝗼𝘂 𝗴𝗼 𝗱𝗼𝘄𝗻 𝘁𝗼 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝘀𝗵𝗼𝗽𝘀 𝘁𝗼𝗱𝗮𝘆, 𝘆𝗼𝘂'𝗿𝗲 𝗶𝗻 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗮 𝗯𝗶𝗴 𝘀𝘂𝗿𝗽𝗿𝗶𝘀𝗲...
𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱 /𝗦𝗮𝗳𝗲𝘁𝘆 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝘀𝗵𝗮𝗹𝗹𝘀 𝗸𝗲𝗲𝗽𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗬𝗢𝗨 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝘆𝗼𝘂𝗿𝘀 𝘀𝗮𝗳𝗲 𝗶𝗻 𝗕𝗮𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗸𝗲....
𝗙𝗼𝗿... 𝘆𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗼𝘄𝗻 𝘀𝗮𝗳𝗲𝘁𝘆 !
𝗙𝗼𝗿... 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗚𝗿𝗲𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗚𝗼𝗼𝗱 !
𝗙𝗼𝗿... 𝗙𝘂𝗰𝗸𝘀 𝗦𝗮𝗸𝗲 !
𝗪𝗛𝗢 𝗔𝗥𝗘 𝗧𝗛𝗘𝗦𝗘 𝗣𝗘𝗢𝗣𝗟𝗘 ? 🤬🤬🤬
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