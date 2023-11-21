Free Speech Is Under Attack By Media Matters: Michael Shellenberger
Michael Shellenberger: "You can't do what Media Matters appears to be doing which is to manipulate the system, to lie about what's actually going on with the business in order to specifically hurt that business."
Democrats said Trump would usher in the end of liberal democracy. But it's been Democrats, not Republicans, who have sought to criminalize speech, undermine equal justice under the law, and incarcerate their political opponents.
Michael Shellenberger says he replicated Media Matters’ methodology that they used to write their manufactured hit piece and was not served ads.
