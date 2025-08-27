BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

How Electro Magnetic Pulses/Frequencies Affect our Behaviour
The People Of The Qur'an (TPQ)
The People Of The Qur'an (TPQ)
123 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
90 views • 1 day ago

::::now image this while you are unaware and vaccinated with nano tech. Understand the Pcr understand the nasal flu vaccine these are nano tech technologies, they know how to control and steer you, now they want to gift it all to A.I. with the unseen devils behind the scene steering you all towards hell using quantum tech. , people have too much good faith in those who believe not in god or the hypocrites while the truth is whoever god does no guide can not be good. Most precious in your life is your own soul, do not waiste it.repent get guided, be patient


Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy