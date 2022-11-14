YOU ARE A BUG - THAT'S WHY THEY ARE SPRAYING YOU!!

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?? CHEMTRAIL Fallout ?? San Antonio, Texas - Oct 31 2022--------------
If you still don't believe they are SPRAYING US after watching this
video .... then sorry, you just a Mask wearing,
Biden Voting Conspiracy Theroist! (HA!)
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