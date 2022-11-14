YOU ARE A BUG - THAT'S WHY THEY ARE SPRAYING YOU!!

?? CHEMTRAIL Fallout ?? San Antonio, Texas - Oct 31 2022--------------

If you still don't believe they are SPRAYING US after watching this

video .... then sorry, you just a Mask wearing,

Biden Voting Conspiracy Theroist! (HA!)

- visit my Amazon online store >> LFRYARTGUY - Originals

https://www.amazon.com/s/ref=bl_sl_s_ap_web_7141123011?ie=UTF8&node=7141123011&field-brandtextbin=LFRYARTGUY+-+Originals