© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BREAKING: Moments ago on the Senate floor, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) reiterated her refusal to support an exception to the Senate's filibuster rule to pass President Joe Biden's legislation
Follow
0
Share
Report
50 views • January 14, 2022
BREAKING: Moments ago on the Senate floor, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) reiterated her refusal to support an exception to the Senate's filibuster rule to pass President Joe Biden's legislation on election reform.
"Eliminating the 60 vote threshold on a party line with the thinnest of possible majorities to pass these bills that I support will not guarantee that we prevent demagogues from winning office," Sinema said.
"Eliminating the 60 vote threshold on a party line with the thinnest of possible majorities to pass these bills that I support will not guarantee that we prevent demagogues from winning office," Sinema said.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.